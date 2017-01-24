Tom Price (Sort Of) Admits That Trump Lied About Working On ACA Replacement

This is one of those jaw-dropping Congressional testimony moments that will be played on documentaries years from now, showing just how corrupt and craven the Republican Party became in the year of our Lord 2017. You have never seen such contempt and scorn for actual truth since the Watergate hearings.

Senator Sherrod Brown wants a committment from HHS nominee Tom Price that any "replacement" for the ACA will cover the same people with the same conditions that ACA does. He lists individual constituents of his with pre-existing conditions, high cost treatments that would in pre-ACA days hit a lifetime cap, seniors using no-copay preventative care, and students staying on their parents' insurance plans. Tom Price pretends to commit to the "highest quality care" for each of those conditions, but of course the Republican plan promises "access to coverage," not actual "coverage."

Then this exchange happens. Hold on to your jaw.

SEN SHERROD BROWN (D-OH); President Trump said he is working with you on a replacement plan for the ACA which is nearly finished and will be revealed after your is that true? REP TOM PRICE: It's true that he said that, yes. (Room erupts in laughter.) BROWN: Not that he has ever done this before, but did the President lie? Did the President lie about this, that he is not working with you? He said he is working with you. I know we don't use the word lie here because we are polite when Presidents say things that prospect true? PRICE: I have had conversations with the President about healthcare. BROWN: Which wasn't quite the question. Do you -- will you commit, with this President's plan, do you commit to maintaining the protections for those Ohioans you just committed to in the replacement plan? PRICE: Our commitment is to make certain that every single American has access to the highest quality coverage and care possible. BROWN: I'm still not sure if the President lied to you, not to you, but to us, the public, about whether he's actually working with you, it sounds like he did.

Everyone in that room knows that the Republicans have no plan. Everyone knows Trump has no plan. Everyone knows Price and Trump have done nothing to put together a plan. And everyone knows whatever plan they come up with will NOT cover people as the ACA has.

And none of that matters. Because the Republicans will either confirm Tom Price because they can and eff you for asking otherwise, or they will be forced by public outrage to not confirm him, and he will walk away with his big pharma stock money anyway and the Republican Party will gut the ACA as much as they can in any event.

There is only one way to punish them. Vote all of them out of office. Forever.