Trump Breaks Pledge, Won't Release Tax Returns

Kellyanne Conway finally made it official when she told ABC News that President Trump will never release his tax returns, breaking the pledge he made throughout the entire presidential campaign trail.

At the end of the interview on ABC's THIS WEEK, George Stephanoupolos asked, "Final question, you mentioned a couple of the hundreds of thousands of people who sent in petitions on healthcare, talking about healthcare. You also have more than 200,000 petition the White House calling on President Trump to release his full tax returns with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance.

He said, "Whenever 100,000 petition, that triggers the White House president. So what is the White House response?"

Conway coolly replied, "The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care. They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: most Americans are -- are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like."

She continued, "And you know full well that Trump -- President Trump and his family are complying with all the ethical rules, everything they need to do to step away from his businesses and be a full-time president."

That's another bald-faced lie by a Trump surrogate.

First off, Trump has said as recently as this month that he couldn't release his returns because they are still under audit.

And let's face it, Americans do want to see his tax returns.

An Washington Post-ABC poll showed that "Trump’s continued refusal to release his tax returns continues to be an unpopular decision, with 74 percent of Americans saying he should make the documents public, including 53 percent of Republicans."



Over 50% of Republicans want to see his returns, Kellyanne! That's not even counting the press!

The truth is Trump was never, ever going to release his tax returns because there is damaging information contained in them.

Mitt Romney was correct when he said, "I think in Donald Trump's case it's likely to be a bombshell."

↓ Story continues below ↓

The only people that do not want his tax returns released are Trump, his surrogates and staffers. And maybe Putin.

This has been another broken promise by the Trump campaign.

Since Wikileaks has so many people upset about their actions during the general election, they got on their tweet machine after watching Kellyanne in action.

Trump's breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 22, 2017