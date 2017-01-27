Trump: 'I Am Giving [Gen. Mattis'] Power To Override' Me On Torture

I don't think he gets the whole "commander in chief" thing. Or does he?

During a joint press conference with British PM Theresa May, Trump stated again that he believes in the effectiveness of torture (even though it's illegal), but said he'll differ to Gen. Mattis because he's "giving him that power."

Trump said, "He does not necessarily believe in torture, or waterboarding or however you want to define it, enhanced interrogation -- I don't necessarily agree, but he will override because I'm giving him that power. He's an expert, he's highly respected."

He continued, "I'm going to rely on him. I happen to feel it does work. I've been open about that for a long period of time, but I am going with our leaders and we're going to win with or without [torture], but I do disagree."

With this answer, Donald is telling the new Secretary of Defense that he's "allowing him" to not use torture, but leaving open the possibility that he can change his mind in the future.

It was odd hearing Trump call Mattis an expert on the torture issue, but that he as president still disagreed with him.

The Hill reported that, "GOP leaders at a Republican congressional retreat on Thursday indicated they opposed allowing the use of torture."

That is meaningless to Trump since he just told Sean Hannity how much he supports and believes in torture.

I wonder what will happen when Trump orders Gen. Mattis to reinstitute waterboarding after another mass shooting or some violent world event?