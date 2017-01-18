Trump Tells Fox News Insurers Will 'Help' To Cover People

This has to be a joke, right? The health insurance industry will suddenly abandon their profit at the expense of human life philosophy and help people who can 'afford' health insurance. If that makes no sense it's because Trump has a big problem with coherent thought. He actually said nothing new, health insurance will be obtained by those who CAN afford it. I wonder if he meant to be that 'clever.'

The Fox and Friends current blonde, Ainsley Earhardt, eagerly conducted a typically soft-ball interview with Orange Julius. Click here if you want 20 minutes of pure verbal excrement.

EARHARDT: (reading a viewer's question) You claim new insurance will cover everyone. My question is, why not the House of Representatives and other federal employees? Why do they get to have a separate insurance plan? Isn't that part of the swamp's elitism? Notice his habit of repeating the word du jour: plan

TRUMP: I mean people in the high levels of government have this fantastic plan but the people in the country don't have the plan and we're going to have a plan. We're going to have a plan that's going to be great for people and it's going to be much less expensive and you will be able to actually have something to say about who your doctor is and your plan. So and we're going to have to, you know, we have to cover people that can't afford it. That's what I'm talking about and we'll probably have block grants of Medicaid back into the states and will do things because there are people who can't afford it and nobody's going to be dying on the streets with a president Trump. We want to take care of everybody. EARHARDT: A lot of people are worried how you're going to pay for it if you insure everyone? TRUMP: Well, you watch. We're gonna get private insurance companies to take care of a lot of the people THAT CAN AFFORD IT. That's going to take a tremendous burden off and they're going to be able to have plans. A great plan. So it's very important.

↓ Story continues below ↓

What in the absolute hell did any of that mean? That was one of the biggest, 'yugest' nothing-burgers ever said. Goodness, Donnie really thinks the GOP Congress led by Dr. Death Panel, Tom Price as HHS will give a rat's behind about poor people? He can't possibly get more Medicaid expansion, that is antithetical to their purpose of fleecing the poor to enrich themselves. Gimme a break!

Ainsley was proud of her interview and posted this on Twitter, as if this is remotely true.

.@Ainsleyearhardt on @realDonaldTrump interview: “He wants to provide insurance for everyone…the big insurance companies will help him pay.” pic.twitter.com/o9XELyIgRh — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 18, 2017

Editor's note:

Read between the lines here and you'll see Trump is touting the same proposals Republicans are. Block-granting Medicaid, selling across state lines. There's no indication they're serious about preserving the ban on pre-existing conditions exclusions, or keeping kids under age 26 on their policies.

Beware the lying liar.