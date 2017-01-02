Trump Trolls North Korea And China On Twitter

By Karoli Kuns
Earlier today, Donald Trump decided to troll North Korea via Twitter. I'm not sure who is more erratic -- Trump or Kim Jong-Un -- but only one of them takes to Twitter to start up some international incidents.

He took a swipe at China, too.

The replies were swift:

Here's the scary part:

Trump generally uses Twitter to distract people from something else he doesn't want us to pay attention to.

Meanwhile, he still hasn't been briefed on the Russian hacks. Has lots of time to troll North Korea, not so much to catch up on what it's like to deal with national security without the Twitter machine by his side.


