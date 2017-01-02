Trump Trolls North Korea And China On Twitter

Earlier today, Donald Trump decided to troll North Korea via Twitter. I'm not sure who is more erratic -- Trump or Kim Jong-Un -- but only one of them takes to Twitter to start up some international incidents.

North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

He took a swipe at China, too.

China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

The replies were swift:

@realDonaldTrump Your own previous tweets inadvertently echoed N. Korea's stated policies. Maybe don't do arms control via twitter? pic.twitter.com/rUPkFETvdq — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) January 2, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Sweetie, this is the perfect example of something you save for your Presidenting meetings, not glib little tweets. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 2, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump And just sing: When North Korea threatens us with nuclear war, have a national security briefing even if it's a bore! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 2, 2017

@realDonaldTrump that's why most Americans don't trust you to handle a crisis. We know you are emotionally disturbed, anxious, unwell. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) January 2, 2017

The thing you have to keep in mind about @realDonaldTrump is that he's very, very stupid. People keep forgetting this. Not sure why. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) January 2, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump This twitter diplomacy is real classy, you orange moron. — Ben Berkon (@BenBerkon) January 2, 2017

Here's the scary part:

@realDonaldTrump and Kim Jong-un: two babies but with a single thought. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 2, 2017

Trump generally uses Twitter to distract people from something else he doesn't want us to pay attention to.

Meanwhile, he still hasn't been briefed on the Russian hacks. Has lots of time to troll North Korea, not so much to catch up on what it's like to deal with national security without the Twitter machine by his side.