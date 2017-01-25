Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Confirms She Met With Assad In Syria

One wonders how much Gabbard is being paid by Assad for her efforts on his regime's behalf. If her transparent propaganda efforts look odd in 2017, one is quickly reminded that this is Trump's America now, where up is down, and black is white, and anything goes.

If a Republican did this I'd be appalled, but not surprised. That a supposed Democrat is pulling sh*t like this is frankly disgusting.

A few days ago on Fox News, Gabbard repeated her claims that the Obama administration has been arming ISIS in Syria.

Source: CNN

(CNN) Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard met with President Bashar al-Assad during a secret, four-day trip to Syria, she told CNN's Jake Tapper Wednesday. "When the opportunity arose to meet with him, I did so because I felt that it's important that if we profess to truly care about the Syrian people, about their suffering, then we've got to be able to meet with anyone that we need to if there is a possibility that we can achieve peace," the Hawaiian congresswoman said. When asked by Tapper whether she had reservations about meeting with Assad, who is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians, Gabbard said there has to be a dialogue between the US and Syria. "Whatever you think about President Assad, the fact is that he is the president of Syria," she said. "In order for any peace agreement, in order for any possibility of a viable peace agreement to occur there has to be a conversation with him."

At least one of her Republican colleagues was not amused either.

Editor's Note: Gabbard's trip to Syria was paid for by a group called the Arab American Community Center for Economic and Social Services (AACCESS)–Ohio.