Twitter Reacts To The Lies That Killed Emmet Till

I should write something here but if I start I will not stop swearing and Emmet Till's memory and his mother's suffering deserve better than that. Twitter had something to say today.

Emmett Till's story regularly gave me nightmares as a child. — Mike Tré (@TheMikeTre) January 28, 2017

That lady who lied on Emmett Till is gonna rot in Hell — Taylor (@c0uture) January 28, 2017

wondering how many old white women are out there 2nite, in nursing homes, getting away w/the lies they told that got poc killed #EmmettTill — Nikki Wallschlaeger (@nikkimwalls) January 28, 2017

as a black kid learning about emmett till was such a traumatic experience and i was never the same again — JAZZ CAT (@JERIELYS) January 28, 2017

Most people learned about Emmett Till from a bias perspective. When it was really a lie. Remember THIS is what's taught in our history books — ☁️ Taylor ☁️ (@tayl0r0livia) January 28, 2017

Emmett Till became one of the prime examples of why black mothers warned their little black boys to stay away from white women — Djörk. (@jamKartel) January 28, 2017

This woman's lies led to the murder of Emmett Till and all she offers amounts to a shrug. White supremacy is evil y'all. — Janan Graham-Russell (@jananamirah) January 27, 2017

So many people act like the racialized terror of the Jim Crow era was centuries ago. These people are still alive! https://t.co/O2lBtqEFuh — Stacey E. Singleton (@staceyNYCDC) January 27, 2017