Twitter Reacts To The Lies That Killed Emmet Till
I should write something here but if I start I will not stop swearing and Emmet Till's memory and his mother's suffering deserve better than that. Twitter had something to say today.
Emmett Till's story regularly gave me nightmares as a child.
— Mike Tré (@TheMikeTre) January 28, 2017
That lady who lied on Emmett Till is gonna rot in Hell
— Taylor (@c0uture) January 28, 2017
wondering how many old white women are out there 2nite, in nursing homes, getting away w/the lies they told that got poc killed #EmmettTill
— Nikki Wallschlaeger (@nikkimwalls) January 28, 2017
as a black kid learning about emmett till was such a traumatic experience and i was never the same again
— JAZZ CAT (@JERIELYS) January 28, 2017
Most people learned about Emmett Till from a bias perspective. When it was really a lie. Remember THIS is what's taught in our history books
— ☁️ Taylor ☁️ (@tayl0r0livia) January 28, 2017
Emmett Till became one of the prime examples of why black mothers warned their little black boys to stay away from white women
— Djörk. (@jamKartel) January 28, 2017
This woman's lies led to the murder of Emmett Till and all she offers amounts to a shrug. White supremacy is evil y'all.
— Janan Graham-Russell (@jananamirah) January 27, 2017
So many people act like the racialized terror of the Jim Crow era was centuries ago. These people are still alive! https://t.co/O2lBtqEFuh
— Stacey E. Singleton (@staceyNYCDC) January 27, 2017
So the woman who accused Emmett Till of "flirting" with her finally confessed she made the whole thing up. I want to burn the world.
— Rebecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 27, 2017
