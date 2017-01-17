Vladimir Putin: Trump's Opponents 'Worse Than Prostitutes'

Russian president and apparent expert on "what's worse than a prostitute" Vladimir Putin rushed to President-elect Donald Trump's defense this week, telling the Russian news agency Interfax that the two-page dossier was a fake, denied Trump visited "prostitutes" and claimed the U.S. forces attempting to "undermine" his presidency are "worse than prostitutes."

Business Insider writes:

Putin mocked the claims contained in the dossier, which he described as "an obvious fake" and "nonsense." He added that those behind the claims, included in a dossier made public last week, were "worse than prostitutes." Russian intelligence services "don't chase every American billionaire," Putin said. He added that Trump "has been with the most beautiful women in the world, so why would he need prostitutes in Moscow?"



"Trump organized beauty contests," Putin continued. " I find it hard to believe that he rushed to some hotel to meet girls of loose morals, although ours are undoubtedly the best in the world.”

Putin bashed women with loose morals, but boasted he has the best?

The Russian leader also spoke out against President Obama's sanctions against Russia, because now Trump owes him a favor, right?

Claiming that attempts were being made to tie Trump's "hands and feet" while he was performing his election campaign promises to try to improve relations with Russia. "Some people leave without saying goodbye, and some say goodbye without leaving," Putin said. "The Obama administration belongs to the second category."

There's a simpatico happening between these two souls. Trump and Putin seem very..."in tune" with each other.

