White House Burns $5 Million When It Cancels ACA Enrollment Ads

With six days to go until open enrollment for the 2017 ACA year closes, the White House has pulled the plug on ads which were bought and paid for encouraging people to enroll.

Politico:

The Trump administration has pulled the plug on all Obamacare outreach and advertising in the crucial final days of the 2017 enrollment season, according to sources at Health and Human Services and on Capitol Hill.

Even ads that had already been placed and paid for have been pulled, the sources told POLITICO.

"President Trump is signaling he's the new sheriff," said Rep. Chris Collins, (R-N.Y.), the president's top congressional ally. "He's been elected with a mandate. He's not going to tolerate his employees contradicting and undermining his mandate to get this country going in another direction."