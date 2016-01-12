Why Does Trump Trust Kris Kobach Over U.S. Intelligence Agencies?

It has to be frustrating for the Intel community when seventeen U.S. intelligence services report that there was a definite Russian interference in our election process and it was met with with criticisms, rebukes and then deaf ears by the president even though his inner circle is now part of those inquires.

Yet, when Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach whispers bogus voter fraud sweet nothings into Trump's ears, it whips him into a frenzy.

It's very odd and creepy.

Back in Dec., of 2016, I wrote, "Kris Kobach, the man who authored Arizona's despicable SB1070, "show me your papers" law, used a heavily derided study released by two Old Dominion University political scientists in 2014 to then postulate that the amount of non-citizens voting was around 3.2 million.

Kobach said, "If we apply that number to the current presidential election … you’d have 3.2 million aliens voted in the presidential election, and that far exceeds the current popular vote margin between President-elect Trump and Secretary Clinton.”

The Wichita Eagle writes: The Cooperative Congressional Election Study, the source of the raw data for the study, has disputed the Old Dominion analysts’ conclusions, calling their study biased and saying in 2014 “that the likely percent of non-citizen voters in recent US elections is 0.”

If you hadn't already guessed it, Kobach admitted to the Eagle that he is indeed advising Trump on voter fraud and obviously has had an impact.

“I’ve advised him on the issue of voter fraud in multiple forms,” Kobach said Wednesday. “I’m not the only one, but he’s been very interested in finding ways to reduce voter fraud.” “I know that he (Trump) is interested in investigating the issue on a national scale, but I also know that he would like to see the Justice Department launch specific investigations where there is real serious, specific evidence of voter fraud,” Kobach said. He called a federal investigation into voter fraud a great idea, saying many incidents are both federal crimes and state crimes.

These are the crackpots that Trump has surrounded himself with.