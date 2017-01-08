You're Fired! Trump Drops Announcer Who Has Covered Inaugurations Since Eisenhower

See that spry octogenarian? He's Charlie Brotman.

Back in 1957, he was announcing the Washington Senators baseball game on Opening Day. Dwight D. Eisenhower threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Something about Brotman's voice stuck with Ike, because he was approached by Eisenhower's staff to announce the traditional inauguration parade.

It is an honor he has done for every inauguration since.

Until, that is, Donald Trump came into town.

Apparently, there is no norm, no tradition, no honor that matters to any other person that the president-elect isn't determined to break. Because it was announced this week that the Trump administration has let Brotman know that his services will not be needed on January 20th.

He told WJLA he was "heartbroken" and "destroyed" by the decision at first. Charlie Brotman, (89), has been an announcer at presidential inaugurations since 1957. "I've been doing this for 60 years," he told the Washington ABC affiliate. In his place, the Trump team has tapped Steve Ray, a 58-year-old Washington-based freelance announcer who has worked with the MLB's Washington Nationals and for local radio stations.

Trump transition spokesman Boris Epshteyn said Brotman will be honored as "announcer chairman emeritus."

Not to put too fine a point on it, but Boris Epshteyn is such a patronizing schmuck.

My personal theory is that Brotman is too effective at his job and Trump just can't have that. He looks even less equipped in comparison. I mean, look at who he's selected for his cabinet. It's all an ego-driven tactic to make himself look more competent.