After Trump Bashes Australia's PM, Sen. McCain Makes Nice UPDATED

After it was reported that Trump bashed Australia's PM over refugee deal and then hung up on our ally, Sen. John McCain made his own call to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and said, "I called Australia’s Ambassador to the United States this morning to express my unwavering support for the U.S.- Australia alliance."

#Australia is 1 of US's oldest friends & allies - called Aus Amb to US to express my unwavering support for alliance https://t.co/ODQeEpoA3H — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) February 2, 2017

Is McCain trying to tick Trump off, or just be the shadow sane government until the Trump insanity is removed from office?

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Trump had a friction-filled phone call with Australia's PM, complaining about refugees and bragging about his electoral victory; then abruptly hung up after only twenty-five minutes.

It takes special skill to start a diplomatic crisis with #Australia. — Pedro da Costa (@pdacosta) February 2, 2017

The agitation began when Trump complained about a refugee deal that requires the U.S. to take in 1250 refugees from Australia's notorious detention center.

Trump responded that "he was “going to get killed” politically and accused Australia of seeking to export the “next Boston bombers.”

Isn't that lovely?

Trump will treat our allies just like he did Jeb Bush during the Republican primaries whenever the mood strikes him.

Senator John McCain then took the initiative to undermine and embarrass Trump by releasing a statement of support for Australia.

Those of us who took part in the conflict remember well the service of more than 50,000 Australians in the Vietnam War, including more than 500 that gave their lives. “In short, Australia is one of America’s oldest friends and staunchest allies. We are united by ties of family and friendship, mutual interests and common values, and shared sacrifice in wartime. “In that spirit, I called Australia’s Ambassador to the United States this morning to express my unwavering support for the U.S.-Australia alliance. I asked Ambassador Hockey to convey to the people of Australia that their American brothers and sisters value our historic alliance, honor the sacrifice of the Australians who have served and are serving by our side, and remain committed to the safer, freer, and better world that Australia does far more than its fair share to protect and promote.”

As Ben Mathis-Lilley says, "You may recall that our commander-in-chief was able to avoid serving in Vietnam because he allegedly had bone spurs in his heels. He also later described the effort of avoiding sexually transmitted diseases as his own "personal Vietnam."

UPDATE:

In the above video Sen. John McCain said this about Trump, "...in the intervening 99 years, we've had a close and best relationship with Australia. They fought alongside us in wars, including losing over 500 brave Australians in the Vietnam war, which some of us remember and this, in my view, was an unnecessary and, frankly, harmful, open dispute over an issue which is not nearly important as United States/Australian cooperation and working together, including training of our marines in Australia and other areas of military cooperation and intelligence."

A reporter asked, "The president says don't worry about some of these tense calls with allies because it's just the U.S. reasserting itself.

McCain replied, "I don't have any comment. i just know what -- the importance of the relationship between the united states and Australia is of the most and greatest importance and i'm concerned about the effect of this difference and issue on Australian people."