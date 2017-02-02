'Canada's Trump' Yanks Gun Range Video 'Out Of Respect' For Shooting Victims' Funeral

By Scarce
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
12 hours ago by Scarce
up

O'Leary is a wealthy douchebag and reality tv star (ABC's Shark Tank) who is trying to emulate Trump's successful con north of the border by running for the leadership of the Conservative Party, and eventually become Canada's Prime Minister.

With assholery such as this move today his chances seem slim, but we've said that before when Trump was running to lead the Republicans.

Source: CBC

Kevin O'Leary's social media accounts posted a video of the Conservative leadership candidate shooting a handgun and several automatic weapons on the same afternoon a public funeral service was underway for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque attack.

Then shortly after 3 p.m. ET, he pulled the posts from his social media accounts, saying on Twitter that he did so "out of respect" for the funeral service.

The video had been posted to O'Leary's Facebook page with the caption, "Still got my marksman chops from my days as a military cadet at Stanstead College. Getting up at 5 a.m. was hard but worth it!"

The caption on the video itself features a plug for one of his deals from the Shark Tank reality TV show.

The Facebook post went online at 12:45 p.m. ET. The public funeral for three of the six people shot to death on Sunday night in a mosque in the suburb of Ste-Foy began 15 minutes later.

While the funeral was underway, O'Leary's Twitter account linked to the same video. The tweet was later deleted.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV