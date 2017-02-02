'Canada's Trump' Yanks Gun Range Video 'Out Of Respect' For Shooting Victims' Funeral

O'Leary is a wealthy douchebag and reality tv star (ABC's Shark Tank) who is trying to emulate Trump's successful con north of the border by running for the leadership of the Conservative Party, and eventually become Canada's Prime Minister.

With assholery such as this move today his chances seem slim, but we've said that before when Trump was running to lead the Republicans.

Source: CBC



Kevin O'Leary's social media accounts posted a video of the Conservative leadership candidate shooting a handgun and several automatic weapons on the same afternoon a public funeral service was underway for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque attack. Then shortly after 3 p.m. ET, he pulled the posts from his social media accounts, saying on Twitter that he did so "out of respect" for the funeral service. The video had been posted to O'Leary's Facebook page with the caption, "Still got my marksman chops from my days as a military cadet at Stanstead College. Getting up at 5 a.m. was hard but worth it!" The caption on the video itself features a plug for one of his deals from the Shark Tank reality TV show.