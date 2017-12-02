Chris Wallace Turns The Table: 'If Something Happens To [Judges], Should We Blame President Trump?

Fox News' Sunday's host Chris Wallace turned the table around on Trump and his policy adviser Stephen Miller when he asked If Trump claims a judge would put the country in danger, if then something happens to a judge after being criticized by Donald, is Trump at fault?

Trump and his surrogates have been playing the fear card over and over again to build support for their Muslim ban, going as far as making up terrorist attacks.

As Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said, it would be the judge's fault if we are hit with a terrorist attack because they rebuked Trump's executive order, but asking for the same responsibility from the sitting president is too much of a burden.

Trump's policy adviser made the rounds on the morning talk shows and joined Chris Wallace. After repeating the same talking points on every show about how hundreds of terrorists have plotted to attack the U.S. since entering the country, Wallace turned the subject around.

Wallace smartly laid out his premise, "I want to pick up on that, and your criticism of the judges, because after Judge Robart’s initial order, President Trump tweeted this, I want to put it on the screen,

"Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens, blame him and the court system. People pouring in. Bad!"

"But now, Stephen, that judge is getting death threats. So, the question is, if something happens to him, should we blame President Trump?" Wallace asked.

Miller replied, "This is one of the most ludicrous things that the media does, where when any crazy person in this country issues a death threat, that they can blame a politician or a public official. That is reckless and irresponsible and should never be done. The reality is --"

How does Miller know only one crazy person issued a death threat?

Wallace then used Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch's criticisms of Trump for repeatedly attacking judges.

Wallace said, "But some people would say -- that personally attacking a judge is reckless and irresponsible. In fact, your own Supreme Court nominee, Judge Gorsuch, called it 'disheartening and demoralizing.'"

Miller whined about how suddenly nobody is allowed to criticize judges.

Wallace replied, "So, Neil Gorsuch was wrong?"

This is where the Trump talking points kicked in because Miller immediately attacked Sen. Blumenthal for not being credible and then promoted the lie that Gorsuch's words were taken out of context, despite them being confirmed by Republican senators Kelly Ayotte and Ben Sasse, not to mention Gorsuch's office themselves.

Wallace pinned him down by saying, "No, but he said these comments were disheartening, demoralizing. He said it not only to Richard Blumenthal. He said it to Senator Ben Sasse, who’s a Republican."

Miller replied, "You weren’t in the room. I wasn’t in the room. What we do know is that Senator Blumenthal, and we all know his Vietnam scandal. We know how much he has a credibility problem. It’s a serious problem. That should be the focus of the conversation. It’s the degree to which that senator has a serious credibility issue."

Even though Gorsuch's spokesperson spun his remarks, claiming Trump wasn't specifically named, but by saying criticizing judges is "disheartening and demoralizing," he did exactly that.

And a Republican senator said Gorsuch told him the same thing, Stephen? Answer that please.

Oops, Sen. Sasse wasn't covered in his talking points.

He then drifted off topic to promote how evil terrorists are, and how the US has a terrorist problem.

What's reckless and irresponsible is Trump's use of Twitter to insult and threaten his rivals and those that disagree with his policies.

Someone is going to get badly hurt because of it.