C&L's Last Nite Music Club With Moon Duo

Ever wonder what dark coffee would taste like in space? How about raspberries and chocolate?

There's always something deep and cosmic about the Moon Duo. The music voyages are strange and mysterious. They also can be sweet, tart, rich or bitter. Their newest album, Occult Architecture, is a electro-rock space opus divided into two parts. The first is available now. Vol. 2 will be following later in the year.

What are you listening to tonight?