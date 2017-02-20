C&L's Last Nite Music Club With Moon Duo

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Ever wonder what dark coffee would taste like in space? How about raspberries and chocolate?

There's always something deep and cosmic about the Moon Duo. The music voyages are strange and mysterious. They also can be sweet, tart, rich or bitter. Their newest album, Occult Architecture, is a electro-rock space opus divided into two parts. The first is available now. Vol. 2 will be following later in the year.

What are you listening to tonight?


Occult Architecture Vol. 1
Occult Architecture Vol. 1
Price: $9.49
(As of 02/20/17 11:45 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV