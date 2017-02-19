C&L's Late Night Music Club With Soul Asylum

By Dale Merrill
When it comes to mid-American big and loud Neil Young & Crazy Horse worship in 1988, no one quite nailed it like this song did by Soul Asylum.

I saw them for the first time two years before this record came out. It was in Detroit and they were opening for Husker Du. I was a big Huskers fan at the time but the star of was Soul Asylum. I brought their current record at the time, Made To Be Broken, the next day.

I hadn't thought about this song in a long time but it has been stuck in my head all weekend. What are you listening to tonight?


Hang Time
Hang Time
Artist: Soul Asylum
Price: $11.80
(As of 02/19/17 09:37 am details)

Comments

