C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Bash & Pop

By Dale Merrill
There was rumor following the Replacements reunion from a couple years back that they were going to work on a new album. Whatever the deal with was, it didn't happen.

The 'Mats Tommy needed something to do to keep him busy. Following the first break-up of the band in the early 90's, he formed a combo called Bash & Pop and released an album. This time around, he fired up the name again, went in the studio and the brand new album Anything Could Happen is the result. If you dig your rock-n-roll rootsy and Stonesy, lend it an ear.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

