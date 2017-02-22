C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Frankie Lee Sims

By Dale Merrill
He was Lightnin' Hopkins cousin but more importantly he is considered one of the great names in post-war Texas country blues.

Frankie Lee Sims only released nine singles in his lifetime but a cat like T-Bone Walker claimed him as an influence. He also helped get the word out about guys like King Curtis and Albert Collins early in their careers.

His rhymic guitar style has launched quite a few dance parties in world and will continue to do so.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

