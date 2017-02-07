C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Iggy & The Stooges

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Iggy & the Stooges Raw Power album was released 44 years ago today. As a Michigander I can tell you it is one the many products of the state we proudly claim ours.

Today though, that moment of Mitten State pride has been overshadowed by a very dark cloud. Betsy Devos caused serious damage to the Michigan public school system and now the Republicans have given her the green light to do the same on a national level. Not only do we have a tangerine tyrant screwing us over for who knows how long, someone wrote a lot of checks to make sure they could get a job doing it to our kids so it will last well into the future.

I try to keep the music club as an escape of all the crap going on in the world. I don't always succeed at that. Today is one of those days where I don't. Search & Destroy indeed. That's exactly what they are doing. The blood in on their hands.

What are you listening to tonight?


Raw Power
Raw Power
Artist: Iggy Pop & Stooges
Price: $23.21
(As of 02/07/17 11:16 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV