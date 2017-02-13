C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Mr. Elevator & The Brain Hotel
Vintage keyboards or cheesy synths. I suppose it could go either way when describing the instrument that is integral to the sound of California combo Mr. Elevator & The Brain Hotel.
Whichever you choose, the band uses them as a tool to make clouds in the sky part and have their sunshine pop make warmer and brighter.
What are you listening to tonight?
|When the Morning Greets You
|
Artist: Mr. Elevator & The Brain Hotel
