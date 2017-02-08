C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Television

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

It's time for another birthday slab today. Released on this day, February 8th, in 1977, Television's Marquee Moon always makes a lot best record ever lists.

Due to the fact that it didn't sound similar or familiar to what else that was coming out at the time and since the band was from NYC, it normally gets placed under the punk rock umbrella. Nowadays, people will argue whether the band actually was punk rock or where they something else. The intertwined guitar lines, the brainy lyrics and so on don't seem to fall under what some people think the imaginary rule book states the style is supposed to sound like.

Good thing there wasn't that rule book around back then. The world may have never gotten this album and they'd have less to debate about. To me, it's simply a good and odd rock-n-roll record. And that is always a good thing.

What are you listening to tonight?


Marquee Moon (180 Gram Vinyl)
Marquee Moon (180 Gram Vinyl)
Artist: Television
Price: $17.08
(As of 02/08/17 11:12 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV