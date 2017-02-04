C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: Howl (2016)

By driftglass
Maybe next week I'll try to elevate the nation's aesthetic sensibilities, but this week I give a tip of the hat to a direct-to-video flick that revels in being exactly what it is: a good, old-fashion, B-movie horror film. It's low budget but not cheap and the few, sets are put to effective, claustrophobic use, director Paul Hyett, who came out of the creature-effects world, so the werewolves are none too shabby.

Oh, did I mention the werewolves?

Yeah. Late at night, a nearly-empty British commuter train breaks down deep inside what turns out to be lycanthropy country. It does not end well.

If I turned up my inner pretentious-cinema-fop up to 11, I'm sure I could cobble together some bunkum about this being a veiled cautionary tale about the UK Independence Party or some-such, but it's not. It's a good, old-fashioned, B-movie horror film, with gore and monsters and people behaving badly.

Enjoy!


