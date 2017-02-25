C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: The Legend Of Lizzie Borden (1975)

You all know Sturgeon's Law, right? That “Ninety percent of everything is crud”?

Well to be honest, that percentage is probably a little higher for the hundreds of made-for-television movies that studios were cranking out during the genre's heyday. However amid all the crud, there were gems, and tonight's C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater selection is one of the good ones.

For the price of admission, we have for you a horror flick, a courtroom drama and a psychological/murder mystery all delivered by the terrific Elizabeth Montgomery. Montgomery, who spent much of her career as light comedienne twitching her nose as America's most famous suburban witch and housewife, plays infamous Lizzie Borden with with a powerhouse combination of charm and ice-cold sociopathic menace.

The film picked up the 1975 Edgar Award for Best TV Feature/Miniseries, and won two Emmy Awards -- one for Costume Design and for Film Editing. Montgomery was also nominated for an Emmy in the Lead Actress category, and the film was nominated for Best Motion Picture Made for Television at the 1976 Golden Globe Awards.

Turns out, when given the chance, Samantha Stevens could be scary as hell.

Enjoy!