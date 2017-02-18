C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: The Night Strangler (1973)

Back in August, C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater brought you "Kolchak The Night Stalker" from 1972.

I figure it is high time for the sequel.

So return with us to the pre-Twitter, pre-cellphone 1970s. In the real world, America doesn't know it yet, but two, dogged reporters and their pit bull editor, are about to break a story which will result in the President of the United States dragging the country through it's gravest constitutional crisis since the Civil War, while in the TeeVee world, the now-unemployed Carl Kolchak has just been pity-hired by his former editor and put back on the weirdest beat in the news business.

Like the original, this sequel was penned by the prolific and multiple-award-winning science fiction and mystery author and screenwriter, Richard Matheson. And it is, among other things, a celebration of the loud, irascible and intrepid practitioners of old-fashioned, shoe-leather journalism who take it as their sacred duty to buck the cops, the courts and, if necessary, their own employer, to

Get

The

Story.

"Now that is news, Vincezo. News! And we are a newspaper! We’re supposed to print news, not suppress it!"

Damn right.

Enjoy!