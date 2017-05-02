Trump's Claims Of Voter Fraud Are A 'New Form Of Birtherism'

CNN's media critic responded to Trump's insistence to still promote a non-existent voter fraud scheme that stole millions of votes away from him and said, "This is birtherism all over again."

Reliable Sources' Brian Stelter opened his show with a segment about the credibility issue that has finally caught up to the Trump administration and his surrogates for consistently spreading "alternative facts" surrounding their actions.

After Stelter highlighted Kellyanne Conway's already famous "Bowling Green massacre" statements, he then said, "Misinformation is also coming directly from the president's mouth. Watch.

(Cut to video)

In a Super Bowl pregame interview, O'Reilly said, "As the president, you say, for example, there are three million illegal aliens who voted and then you don't have the data to back it up, some people are going to say that's irresponsible for a president to say that. Is there any validity to that?"

Trump replied, "Many people have come out and said, I'm right, you know that. Let me just tell you -- let me just tell you --"

O'Reilly interjected, " I know. But you've got to have data to back that up."

(End Video)

There is no credible evidence of any, let alone massive fraudulent votes being cast against Trump that would have given him the win in the popular vote totals as well.

Kris Kobach and his sycophants are not credible on this issue. And that includes Rep. Steve King's extrapolations.

And for the leader of the free world to suggest otherwise is behaving like a banana republic dictator.

After playing the clip, Stelter responded by saying, "This is birtherism all over again. The president said many people have agreed with his claim that millions of people voted illegally in the election. That's not true. Many people have not supported the claim."

He continued, "Now, in the meantime, though, with a pattern of misleading statements from the White House and the promotion of alternative facts, do television networks have to think twice about how and whether they interview Trump aides?"

Yes they do.

This isn't new by any means -- we've been all calling for much more stringent interview practices being implemented for some time now. Trump surrogates either rewrite historical facts, refuse to answer direct questions, deflect and blame somebody else or just plain lie during an actual answer.

Hence, we get remarks spewed by Conway about fictional "massacres" to promote Trump's policies.

I do like Stelter labelling Trump's bogus claims about "voter fraud" as his new form of "birtherism," because that is what it is.