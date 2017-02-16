Comedy Central App Turns Trump's Tweets Into Kiddie Crayon

Leave it to Comedy Central to put Trump's Tweets in just the right....font?

Last night Trevor Noah told Daily Show viewers about a new Chrome/Firefox extension that converts all of Donald Trump's Tweets into a child-like crayon font.

Called "Make Trump's Tweets Eight Again," the extension makes the babblings from the living quarters at Mar-A-Lago almost readable!

I find reading the tweets this way to be sanity-saving. Thanks, Comedy Central.