Comedy Central App Turns Trump's Tweets Into Kiddie Crayon

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Leave it to Comedy Central to put Trump's Tweets in just the right....font?

Last night Trevor Noah told Daily Show viewers about a new Chrome/Firefox extension that converts all of Donald Trump's Tweets into a child-like crayon font.

Called "Make Trump's Tweets Eight Again," the extension makes the babblings from the living quarters at Mar-A-Lago almost readable!

trump_8_tweet_2.png

I find reading the tweets this way to be sanity-saving. Thanks, Comedy Central.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV