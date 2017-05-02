Conservative Gets Slammed For 'All Liberals' On-Air Smear

Self described "CEO of Conservative Women of America, Christian, unapologetically Pro-Life, Feisty Author" Penny Nance tried to do the typical sucker punch and run by slamming all liberals today on CNN . Usually, their forked tongues slither in and out so fast that it's hard for a host to make them go back to justify their hit job (see KellyAnne Goebbels, Rudy Giuliani, Jason Miller, etc).

But whoa, she tried to slither away after saying this:

Nance: "I'm gratified to see liberals talking about moral relativism. That's a new subject for them"

Wait a minute.

But Ryan Lizza, of the New Yorker, wasn't having it at all. Not even a little bit.

Lizza: That's not a new subject for me. ma'am, hold on a second. You don't know me. Moral relativism is not -- please don't make a personal attack on me, thank you very much. Go ahead now. Nance: I would love to talk, but you talked over me, like over a woman, which is disrespectful. let me just say"

OMG stop. This is not about you being a woman. This is about you trying to pull a Conway and failing at it.

She continued whining but Lizza continued making valid points:

Lizza: It is disrespectful to come on air and accuse me of not caring about moral relativism. Nance (whining): I don't even know you. Lizza: So don't make accusations like that. Nance: I am talking about an issue that's very important and you're speaking over me. Let me make my point. Lizza: You were making a point that I cared about moral relativism. Nance: You're just yelling at me on air. Lizza: I'm not yelling at you. Nance: May I speak? May I? Lizza: Of course. Nance: I was going say before I was rudely interrupted that I think Putin is a thug. Lizza: It's rude to come on air and say things that are incorrect, and if you're going to do that, I will correct you.

The best part? When poor little Penny whined to Poppy about how mean he was being, imploring her to step in against the mean man. Poppy refused.