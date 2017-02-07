Did Melania Trump Admit Plans To Cash In As FLOTUS?

Why not just admit in court that you don't care about the Emoluments Clause to the Constitution?

So she's suing the Mail because they reported she was an escort, so that makes it impossible for her to break the law here, pimping a cheap manufactured-in-China jewelry line that's already been removed from QVC?

Melania Trump has refiled a suit against The Daily Mail, claiming that a now-retracted article they published damaged her reputation enough to warrant a $150 Million demand.

Why would Melania stand to lose that much if people thought she was an escort? Because she is likely to be "one of the most photographed women in the world" as First Lady and can therefore develop "multimillion-dollar business relationships" from her image as someone who was never a high-paid escort.

From the court filing, via The Guardian:

The economic damage to the plaintiff’s brand, and licensing, marketing and endorsement opportunities caused by the publication of Mail Online’s defamatory article, is multiple millions of dollars. [The] plaintiff had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person, as well as a former professional model, brand spokesperson and successful businesswoman, to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multimillion-dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world.

Since the filing it's been brought up that this kind of marketing and branding is not the done thing when you're FLOTUS, and in fact, it's illegal for a First Lady or other family member of the president to profit from the connection.

Melania's lawyer said oh yeah we never meant it THAT way:

In response to questions from The Associated Press, Charles Harder, Melania Trump's attorney, said "the first lady has no intention of using her position for profit and will not do so. It is not a possibility. Any statements to the contrary are being misinterpreted."

Harder did not respond to a follow-up question about what the lawsuit means by "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

And of course, The Daily Mail can now publish endless and incontrovertable (that means she can't sue, Donald) stories about how Melania is suing them because she wants to sell her "brand" as First Lady. Which flushes her brand down the toilet.

Hey, Donald, I call this tweet "pimping." What do you call it?