FBI: Yes, Flynn Lied. No, We Won't Recommend Charges.

Michael Flynn is a liar and the FBI has proof.

Earlier today the Washington Post reported that Flynn lied to FBI agents during an interview last month regarding any discussions regarding sanctions with Russia's ambassador prior to Trump taking over the White House after receiving aide from a foreign country to win an election that Hillary Clinton probably won.

(Sorry, went off on a little tangent there. Watching 76 minutes of a live nervous breakdown will throw you for a loop...)

So Flynn Liar McLiarPants told the FBI that nu-uh he didn't talk about sanctions. He must have discussed the upcoming Oscars', Christmas vacation plans and whether N'Sync was really better than BSB (no, they weren't).

Turns out Flynn was totally lying. Shocker. Turns out he totally lied. The call was all about those pesky sanctions. Just a reminder, lying to the Feds (or any law enforcement) is a felony punishable by serious prison time. I mean, if you are a normal person and this was a normal period of time in our country. Just ask Martha Stewart. Since we now live in Trumpland where Republicans do nothing except sit around with their fingers in their ears, nothing gets done.

CNN is reporting tonight that the FBI, even after having concrete evidence that he lied his face off, probably won't be pursuing charges.

Seriously? The man lied to the FBI, knowing they had proof of his conversations. This is not some random yahoo off the street. He has worked in intelligence for literally decades.

Law enforcement told CNN that they won't pursue charges unless there is "new information that changes what they know."

Seriously? They have recordings and written transcripts of the call(s) as well as written, first hand and recorded proof of Flynn lying in the interview last month. In combination these are not enough to prove lying?

Here's the script. (Hollywood would never buy it)

FBI: Hello Mike. Did you talk to Russia's ambassador?

Flynn: Maybe.

FBI: Did you talk about sanctions?

Flynn: No.

FBI: Are you sure?

Flynn: Yes.

FBI: Did you talk about anything?

Flynn: Yes.

FBI: Do you remember what it was about?

Flynn: Yes. No. I don't know.

FBI: Was it sanctions?

Flynn: I don't know.

FBI: (slams book shut). Case closed. You are innocent!

3 weeks later, transcript. Long call, only topic is sanctions.

FBI calls Flynn...

FBI: Sir, did you lie.

Flynn: About what?

FBI: Your call with Russia.

Flynn: I don't know what you are talking about. Who is this?

FBI: This is the FBI. We met 3 weeks ago.

Flynn: I don't know what you are talking about.

FBI: You said you never talked about sanctions.

Flynn: What sanctions?

FBI: Russia. Sanctions.

Flynn: Who is this?

FBI: (Comey walks in, shakes head, FBI hangs up) Case closed! You are guilty but we can't do anything!

It pays to have friends in high up places. Thanks, Jeff Sessions!