Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Muslim Ban Nationwide

There's been a flurry of court activity today on Donald Trump's "travel/Muslim" ban, but a federal court in Seattle may have just delivered the decisive blow.

Reuters, via Huffington Post:

A federal judge in Seattle on Friday granted a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent action barring nationals from seven countries from entering the United States. The judge’s order represents a major challenge to the Trump administration, which is expected to immediately appeal. The judge declined to stay the order, suggesting that travel restrictions could be lifted immediately. The challenge was brought by the state of Washington and later joined by the state of Minnesota. The Seattle judge ruled that the states have legal standing to sue, which could help Democratic attorneys general take on Trump in court on issues beyond immigration. “It’s a wonderful day for the rule of law in this country,” said Washington state solicitor general Noah Purcell.

This comes on the heels of a Virginia judge ordering the federal government to supply a list of all people who have been turned away or otherwise detained as a consequence of the order.

In a separate order, the same Virginia judge ruled that Virginia has standing join the Seattle lawsuit, which means that three states are now joining together -- Washington, Virginia and Minnesota.

Because the Seattle judge declined to stay the order pending appeal, the ban cannot be enforced unless a higher court orders it to be enforced.