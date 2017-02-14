Carl Higbie: Disgraced General Flynn Is 'An Honorable Man'

When did Trump and his gang know that there was no possible way to exonerate General Flynn on the obvious collusion with the Russians? It would be nice to know, wouldn't it?

Trump supporter and ex-Navy S.E.A.L., Carl Higbie, who seems to be interested in a bigger role in the clown-dictator's administration, spoke on panel.in quite a jam-packed interview, on MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle.

RUHLE: Should General Flynn have been removed earlier? We heard over and over especially from Kellyanne Conway about the importance of loyalty to "president" Trump. despite the White House may have known this for at least a month, what does it say to you about the timing of this?

Sounds like a fair question. Can anyone who supports this administration admit that there have been some very massive mistakes that no Democrat would survive if they'd done anything similar? They think rather highly of themselves and their hubris will be their undoing, the sooner the better. .

Not surprisingly, they don't see the irony in how they labeled President Obama aloof, elitist and arrogant. Higbie thinks that we're just being too critical of General Flynn who has been cavorting around with Russia inappropriately for quite some time.

HIGBIE: Look, he is an honorable guy. I know him personally. I think he the fact that he saw the fact he was becoming a distraction at this point because of the media frenzy.



And, let me warn the media. just because you hammer in on one person, which they did on Mike Flynn, they are not going to start resigning here and there like this.

Ooh, is that a threat?

RUHLE: Wait? Zoned in on one person? One person who lied to the American people or at the very least, lied to the Vice President who then lied to the American People. HIGBIE: Well, it's not lied. He left out information, inadvertently as he said in his letter. There's no proof the Russians can distract him. He felt he was a distraction. He stepped down to serve his country. (Russia?)

RUHLE: So, really clear, you don't believe he was dishonest? Vice President Pence was clear to the media, there was no talk of sanctions when General Flynn spoke to the Russian Ambassador. So to me, it feels like a lie. HIGBIE: No, I think what he said, inadvertently misled or left out information, I take him at his word. He's an honorable guy. RUHLE: Louise?

Louise is a former Member of Parliament, a Conservative, who has been on a mission to stop Russian meddling in elections abroad. She has been labeled a fervent anti-Trumper by those on the right. It seems her loyalty to rational society and order was greater than her 'Conservatism.' Wish we could say the same for our Republican monsters.

MENSCH: No he isn't. He lied through his teeth. There wasn't one call to the Russian Ambassador, there were five. Treasons greetings... But Carl's absolutely right, the media shouldn't focus on one person. Donald Trump, himself, tweeted about this at the time. Of course General Flynn wasn't acting alone. He wasn't going rogue. He was doing what his boss ordered him to do. As for the Flynn-vestigation, it's going to turn into Flynn-peachment.

We will take any help we can get to fight this insanely dangerous Trump posse right out of office.