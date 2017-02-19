Fox’s Jesse Watters: ‘I Haven’t Seen’ Any Reason To Think Donald Trump Is Racially Insensitive

Jesse Watters surely must have made his boss proud of him Friday night when, as guest host for The O’Reilly Factor, he just couldn’t understand why someone might think Donald Trump is “racially insensitive.” Because he’s had his photograph taken with black celebrities.

Watters hosted a discussion with Niger Innis, one of Fox’s regular African American black attackers, and Democrat Atima Omara about Trump and race.

Who better to host such a discussion than O’Reilly’s favorite race baiter, Watters? Even the framing of the discussion was offensive in that it was really a thinly-veiled attempt to denigrate the head of the NAACP for criticizing Trump on race.

From Media Matters, (with my emphases):

WATTERS: Niger, you understand President Trump. Is there anything in his background which would lead you to believe that this man is racially insensitive? Because I haven’t seen it. And I know a lot of people who know Donald Trump for a very long time, New York guy, you know, in and out of tons of different circles, there’s pictures of him with Sharpton, with Jesse Jackson, everybody, Don King. I mean, this is not a guy that, you know, doesn’t like African-Americans, Niger.

Well, you have to wonder where was Watters and/or what was he thinking all those times Trump wore his racism on his sleeve.

Omara did a fine job countering this as far as she went. But she never confronted the disingenuous ploy that Fox and Watters were trying to pass off as honest debate. In going along with the agenda, instead of challenging it, she helped validate it. Will these Democrats ever learn to stop being patsies on Fox?

Watch it above, from the February 17, 2017 The O’Reilly Factor, via Media Matters.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

