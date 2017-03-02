Has The White House Sidelined Kellyanne Conway?

It looks like Kellyanne Conway is in Trump's doghouse.

CNN's Dylan Byers reports that the White House is not happy with Conway's performance of late.

Conway has not given a television interview since early last week. On that Monday, she claimed that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had the president's "full confidence." Hours later, Flynn resigned. The following day, Conway claimed Flynn had offered to resign, even though White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump had asked Flynn for his resignation.She has not given a television interview since then. Those statements, which came amid existing public scrutiny over Conway's credibility, led the president and his top advisers to conclude that her appearances were doing more harm than good for the administration, the sources said. Conway was "off message," a White House source said.

And there's a possible rift between Spicey and her majesty.

It's quite apparent that the airwaves are much calmer without Conway's constant appearances, even if all those awful Trump surrogates are still populating them.

Even though his daughter wasn't happy and it was an ethics violation, I doubt Trump was angry with Conway hawking Ivanka's products on TV.

UPDATE:

Kellyanne Conway says the story isn't true.

.@HallieJackson says @KellyannePolls tells her this story is not true... "in fact she might be doing TV later tonight" https://t.co/QFc36vM4PN — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) February 22, 2017

But Byers is standing behind it.

You do have to admire the White House press strategy… Don’t respond til after the story posts, then do something to imply it’s not true... — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) February 22, 2017

And he's right.

Part of the Trump administration's strategy is to turn every media story they can into a "fake news" deal.

See, don't respond — wait till it publishes — then cry foul.