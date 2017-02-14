Jason Chaffetz Says The Flynn Thing 'Will Take Care Of Itself'

By Frances Langum
If only Hillary Clinton had won the election. Jason Chaffetz would have fifty-seven hearings scheduled, the pre-impeachment costume ball band reserved, and a nightly segment on Sean Hannity.

Oh well. Instead we have a disgraced National Security Adviser resignation over colluding with Russia. And a hacked election. And possible treason in the White House.

And the "It's Okay if You're a Republican" fiddle playing loudly in the background.

I'd love to tell you to contact the House Oversight Committee and demand that a full investigation into this whole Flynn Russia Treason thing, but apparently their email box is full and their voicemail box is full and no one can find Jason Chaffetz this morning.

WHOOPS some reporters found him:

Speaking to reporters this morning, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) let it be know that he wasn’t interested in looking any further into Flynn, who resigned as National Security Adviser late last night in wake of reports that he communicated with the Russian ambassador on sanctions prior to President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

I'm sorry there's no video of the "it'll take care of itself" moment, but if you would like to watch Jason Chaffetz squirm as his Democratic Committee members remind him of his hypocrisy, here: (The Democrats have been asking for an investigation on the Russians for literally months, this moment is from earlier this month.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SE9TaSvrkrw

Chaffetz is making the argument that it's not his job to investigate Flynn because that's the job of the House Intelligence Committee, which arguably has more security clearance. So how is the Republican Chairman of THAT committee going to proceed?

Turns out he is a big Trump transition officer. Of course he is.

And here's what he said yesterday afternoon before Flynn resigned. Uh oh:

And now this....

And of course, there is no executive privilege for the time before Trump was inaugurated. And it doesn't cover treason with a foreign power.

