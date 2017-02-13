Jim Jefferies Tells Piers Morgan To F*ck Off On 'Real Time'

Worth watching if you haven't seen it yet, as Jefferies registers absolute disgust with Piers Morgan and his toadying for Trump. This bit from the very end of HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher' has of course since gone viral.

Source: Ny Daily News

The Australian funnyman told Morgan, an outspoken defender of Donald Trump, to “f--k off” on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday night after the British television personality said there’s no Muslim ban.

“There is no Muslim ban,” Morgan says, to which Jefferies instantly replies, “Oh f--k off!”

“This is what you do Piers, you say he hasn’t done this, he hasn’t dont that, he’s not going to do all these things,” Jefferies said.

“Give him a f--king chance, mate. Hitler didn’t kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it,” the 39-year-old continued.

Morgan then proceeded to call the comments ridiculous and hysterical.