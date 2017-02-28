Jon Stewart Tells Journos To Take Up New Hobby, 'Journalism'

Jon Stewart is back! (and this video is not work safe.)

For a hot minute, just to let us know that journalists under Trump might want to take up a new hobby. He calls it "journalism."

"Trump lies more in one press conference than CNN does in a year, and this is coming from a guy, who as you know, hates CNN."

Stewart then does a lightning round of Trump's lies, starting with: "I am the least antisemitic person that you have ever seen in your entire life."

Stewart scoffs: "He said that to a guy wearing a yarmulke. Donald, you're not even the least antisemitic person in the clip we showed."

And then he points out that the words "believe me" are the constant "tell" that Trump is lying.

And he doesn't let cable news off the hook:

"Hey media, so I heard Donald Trump broke up with you," Stewart says to the camera. "It stings a little doesn't it? You finally thought you'd met your match, a blabbermouth who's as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are."

"Well, now it's over. Well, good riddance I say. Kick him to the curb."

"It is time for you to get your groove back media, 'cause let's face facts, you kind of let yourself go a little bit... obsessing 24-hours a day, seven days a week about this one guy. 'What's Donny up to? Did he say anything about us? Do you think he's gonna come on our show?"... And the whole time you're chasing after Donny, the rest of us are thinking, 'Can't you see he's an as*hole?'"

And the whole "we can change him!" allusion is drop-dead perfect. Thanks Jon, for again being the one who tells the truth.