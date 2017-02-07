The Late Show Reenacts W.H. Cabinet Meetings In The Dark

Can you say un'presidented' incompetence? Last night's The Late Show showed just how ridiculous this administration truly is.

Yesterday, "The New York Times gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Trump White House. Apparently, things are so disorganized that, after meetings, visitors wander around, testing doorknobs until finding one that leads to an exit. Outside, Chris Christie is wandering around seeing if there's a way he can still get in.

That's right, the Cabinet members have been meeting in the dark because they can't find the light switch. The NYT reported:

Aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the cabinet room. Visitors conclude their meetings and then wander around, testing doorknobs until finding one that leads to an exit. In a darkened, mostly empty West Wing, Mr. Trump’s provocative chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, finishes another 16-hour day planning new lines of attack. (lucky us).

The exchange was hilarious, with the dark room only delivering the random sounds of sightless klutz-disasters. The non-visible Trump 'aide,' Alan Dennings, after injuring his knee tripping over a pile of 'executive orders,' and then breaking a priceless Ming vase, was surrounded by random sound effects, including clown horns and a large circus animal.

COLBERT: Was that an elephant? DENNINGS: No, I just stepped on Steve Bannon.

Simply brilliant.