Let's See How Good They Are At Manufacturing Consent

I wandered over to Breitbart just now and discovered this:

Conservative grassroots leaders are planning a series of massive pro-President Donald Trump rallies nationwide, Breitbart News has learned exclusively. On Feb. 27 and March 4, the rallies -- dubbed the Spirit of America Rallies -- will spring up nationwide in cities and towns across America. “These rallies are inclusive, non-partisan, and open to anyone supporting President Trump in his efforts to bring back manufacturing jobs to America, put the security of our nation ahead of political correctness, improve our infrastructure, revitalize the inner cities and secure our nation’s borders,” Debbie Dooley, a national co-founder of the Tea Party movement and a key organizer of the Spirit of America rallies, says in a press release obtained by Breitbart News ahead of its public release.

The resistance movement clearly has these folks scared -- the president's job approval rating is underwater in most polls, the news coverage of the president is deservedly awful, and opponents are getting pretty good press. I don't know if the pro-Trumpers can really put big crowds together -- I have my doubts, especially about February 27, which is a Monday, but we'll see. In any case, there's clearly a fear out there that the Trumpers have lost control of the narrative. They can write a lot of executive orders, they can get all their Cabinet picks approved on party-line votes, but we've got them on the defensive. I like that.

You may not recognize the name of the woman quoted above, but she gets quite a lot of good press in the mainstream media -- she's pro-solar energy, even though she's a conservative, so she gets headlines such as "The Tea Party Leader Taking a Stand for Solar Energy: 'I Will Do What's Right'" and "The Green Tea Party: Conservative Group Embraces Clean Energy." Go to her Twitter feed and you see a lot about solar, in among the usual right-wing material. But what does she do when faced with an administration that's going to be relentlessly hostile to green energy? She signs on as a propagandist. Maybe she's one of the many dupes who believe that Trump's politics will occasionally veer to the center. Prepare to be disappointed, Debbie.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog