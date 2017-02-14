Malcolm Nance: 'I Need To Know If Trump's People Are Dirty'

His voice was ignored much to our peril, and he could have prevented the suspiciously corrupt election. Malcolm Nance, author of the prophetic book, The Plot to Hack America: How Putin’s Cyberspies and WikiLeaks Tried to Steal the 2016 Election was released in October, 2016. Nance was a Navy Intelligence officer who was, for most of his life, a Conservative.



He has been shouting from the rooftops that this foreign influence and corruption is treason, plain and simply unacceptable and dangerous. On MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle, Nance put it out there in plain English, showing how unorthodox this whole Russia/Trump alliance is. He easily destroyed the willful ignorance of ex-S.E.A.L. and Trump sycophant, Carl Higbie.

RUHLE: Malcolm... who knew what when? We clearly don't know what "president" Trump knew. but the fact that when President Obama, just before his term was over, added on the Russian sanctions and Putin said, I'm going to hold off, we did see that tweet from "President" Trump where he said,

"Great move on delay by Vladimir Putin. I always knew he was very smart."

You're an anti-terrorism guy. the fact that "president" Trump would put that out, does it make you wonder, hmmm. Does he know about conversations being had?

Nance has known this for quite some time, perhaps for as long as Trump has known.

NANCE Clearly, Michael Flynn will not do anything without the authorization of Donald Trump. We are talking the single largest shift in potential policy of the United States, which would allow Russia to be sanctioned to seize a foreign territory, The Crimea, if we lift the sanctions. But, more noteworthy, to those of us in the intelligence community, when you call a foreign power on the day we are kicking out not 35 diplomats; signals-intelligence collectors and human intelligence officers, out of our country, and you're going back-channel to the ambassador of that nation? It doesn't just bring, you know, a hmm to our face, it brings to our mind, WHAT are you doing? Are you in collusion with them? Are you coordinating that you may reverse the kicking out of the spies? Do you work for them?

HIGBIE: So are you advocating that we never have back-channel conversations? NANCE: What is the question? RUHLE: Carl just said are you advocating we never have back-channel conversations. Carl, I want to point out, that conversation was had pre-inauguration.

NANCE: Back-channel conversations are one thing if you are doing it as a representative of the United States government. We are talking the largest number of spies we have kicked out in decades. If you are going to talk to them, if you are going to be communicating about matters of state, giving them assurances? First off, we are monitoring you. The Russians, we are monitoring all our calls. General Flynn should have known that. Second off, the Russians have a transcript of this conversation, too. they can use that against flynn and blackmail him and the president. We are quibbling about Flynn talking strictly about this particular set of communications because it appears that there was some fabrication, lies involved with it. I need to know whether these people are dirty. And THAT is the only question at hand here.

