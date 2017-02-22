Maxine Waters Speaks Truth: Trump's Election Was For Exxon

Congratulations to Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA), who wins the Don't Sugarcoat It Award of the Week for her description of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as a "scumbag."

The look on her face while Chris Hayes describes James Comey's behavior during the 2016 election could melt an anvil. Do you believe Reince Priebus, Congresswoman?

"His time is gonna run out. He cannot continue to try to defend this president, who is entangled with this Kremlin Klan of his."

"All of them are entangled in the oil and gas industry."

And she's got no patience for the so-called president and his obvious need to lift Russian sanctions ASAP without anybody noticing. Maxine Waters has noticed. And she's calling them out.

WATERS: Don't forget, the second executive order that was signed by the president that was 1504 which basically would undo the work we have done with Dodd/Frank and making these oil companies disclose the money that they were using to bribe these countries with, in Africa and other places. So 1504 was very important because Exxon and others now will not have to disclose all of the bribes they're doing. But these people are all organized around oil and gas. Why are they all in this administration? Why are they all so close to him? And you alluded to and talked about what is going on with this proposal that is being pushed by Michael Cohen, the president's personal lawyer who delivered the document. Felix Sater, a business associate who helped Mr. Trump scout deals in Russia and a Ukrainian lawmaker trying to rise in political opposition movement shaped in part by Mr. Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort. Can't people see what's going on? Why do you think they hacked into our election? They hacked into the election because they have to make sure that Donald Trump got elected. So this that he could help them with what I think a huge deal. But to take over all of these Soviet countries and pull them back into the Soviet Union so they can have access to all of these resources. It's clear to me and I just think the American people had better understand what's going on. This is a bunch of scumbags. That's what they are.

HAYES: Those are strong words, Congresswoman.

WATERS: They're all organized by making money.

HAYES: Who do you mean that when you call them scumbags?

WATERS: All of these people that are organized with these oil and gas interest in the administration and friends of the President of the United States. This back-channeling that you see. These are a bunch of scumbags, that's what they are.

HAYES: You mean the Secretary of State of the United States?

WATERS: Well, I tell you this, Tillerson is there to get these sanctions lifted. I believe it, just watch him. He's going to continue to work on it. This is important for him. He was there because he negotiated the deal for Exxon with Putin.

Don't anybody ask her what she thinks of the Attorney General. Not on-air, anyway.

You know she's right. And they know she's right. Resist.