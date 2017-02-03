We're in strange times when our adolescent acting Fearless Leader is playing prank phone calls with other heads of state, and when Comcast is giving their employees paid time off to protest the terrible, immoral, senseless immigration ban.

David E's Fablog connects Trump to the party to whom he is speaking!

Billablog gives us the 411 on Trumps call from Down-Under.

Hoffman Files wants us to consider the past.

Pink Elephants knows why they cannot sleep at night.

Bonus Track: Sprudge is holding a nationwide fundraiser for the ACLU this weekend, and all you have to do is show up and drink coffee. Have a second cup! And if you are in a more hands-on activist mood, call your representatives. Refinery29 tells us how.

