Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Welcome to your Saturday round-up, Crooks and Liars. Make sure to go for a cup of coffee today to benefit the ACLU! Win-Win!

Sky Dancing examines more of the lies of the lying liars.

Neil Sternberg sees a connection from old-school grifters's marks to internet scammers's marks to Donald Trump and his true believers.

WNBTv says that you cannot make this stuff up: Trump's SCOTUS nominee and The Fascism Forever Club. (contains swears)

We welcome the return of the Tales of The Freeway Blogger after a long absence. Given how much time we spend stuck in traffic, the Freeway Blogger reminds activists the there is opportunity just ahead.

Bonus Track: Better late than never, Strong Language brings us the Second Annual Tucker Awards for Excellence in Swearing. Named for Malcolm Tucker, so you know this post is Not Safe For Work!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


