Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Happy St. Valentine's Day, Crooks and Liars! Hope everyone has chocolate and kisses, and chocolate kisses. Mwah!

Supernatural Snark heroically tries to summarize week 3 of Thee Real World: Trump Administration.

Pink Elephants makes the reasoned case for third parties and how to (slowly) change the status quo.

Fritinancy gives us an evolution of a meme.

Bad Tux The Snarky Penguin gives us an object-lesson in tolerance.

Bonus Track: Hysterical Raisins designs a new logo for Jefferson Beauregard Sessions's Department of Justice.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


