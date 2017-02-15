Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Happy Wednesday, Crooks and Liars. Some say this is hump day, and I think we agree that we've all been humped.

First Draft reminds us that nothing shames a Republican. Literally nothing.

Max's Dad says it is an eff'ing disgrace. He's right.

All Hat No Cattle channels Oda Mae Brown: "You in danger, Girl!"

Bonus Track: The Hunting of the Snark reflects on Valentine's Day. Chez Megan McArdle.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


