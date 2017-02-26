Towleroad: A linebacker at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois gets support in making the biggest tackle of his life.

Informed Comment: Trump buyers’ remorse sets in as 30-day free trial period ends.

Eschaton: DHS misled Santa Cruz police by claiming immigration raid was “gang-related.”

Occupy Democrats: Democrats are going to put a human face on the pain he’s caused when President Trump addresses Congress.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"You lie!" (South Carolina Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, to President Obama when he correctly explained to a joint session of Congress that the Affordable Care Act would not cover undocumented immigrants, September 9, 2009.)

