Enough about Kim Jong-trump. Let's talk instead about what put him into office. White racial resentment, white nationalism? Yes. Russia, WikiLeaks, Comey? Yes. Voter suppression? Yes. Huge missteps by the Clinton campaign, particularly in the Rust Belt? Yes. All that, and more. But how about basic public ignorance, which as much as anything is what Trump was able to exploit. Actually, it's what Republicans depend on to get into, and stay in, office. Keep people uneducated, amused, and tranquilized – like Ned Beatty explains in Network.

So should we be at all surprised that so many people don't know that Obamacare and the ACA are one and the same?

Although of course this also provides a huge opportunity for Democrats. Address all that ignorance. Educate people. Show them what Trump and his goons, in the White House and on Capitol Hill, intend to do. It's happening now. People are protesting, fighting back. Knowledge, after all, is a weapon, especially against a house of lies.

