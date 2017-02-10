Three cheers for the judiciary!

If the oranged-tinted demagogue intends for his (illegitimate) presidency to be one massive Russian-style #GoldenShower on the Constitution, which is about as anti-American as it gets, and if Republicans in Congress refuse to do anything about it, whether because they’re fine with it or too cowardly to speak up, the judiciary and the country's non-governmental institutions (e.g., the media, academia, even parts of the corporate world) need to step up as a bulwark against fascism.

Alicublog: Promoting Trumpism without Trump.

Fair and Unbalanced: Lying about the disastrous Yemen raid.

The Rude Pundit: Exposing Trump's willing victims.

Gin and Tacos: Destroying Social Security in Congress.

History tells us what Trump is doing. And how to fight it. It requires the determination of individuals but also the strength and integrity of institutions. Do not let up.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).