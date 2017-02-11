Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
Happy weekend, everyone! (Aw, crap. This is when #PresidentBannon really takes over, isn't it?)

Hullabaloo: The emperor is naked, stupid, and mentally unstable.

Just Security: Flynn, mirroring his boss, is a pro-Russian traitor.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: The fraudster-in-chief is talking voter fraud again.

The Brad Blog: The deporter-in-chief is viciously targeting immigrants.

Show us the dossier! We demand the truth about the orange-tinted demagogue!

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


Latest from CLTV