So, Donald, you orange-tinted demagogue, you really think the media don't report on terror attacks? Or is that just what those deranged 9/11 truthers and satanic-ritual conspiracy theorists told you, you know, those voices you hear when you wander around in a stupor in your bathrobe trying to sooth your maniacal ego that knows all too well just how thoroughly inadequate you are?

Oh, but how about the massacre in Quebec City? Or is it okay when the murder is committed by your people? Do you care to comment? Do you intend to say anything about it? Or does it just not fit into your (and President Bannon's) deranged, bigoted worldview? Maybe Melissa McCarthy can fill us in next Saturday. We'll be waiting.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

