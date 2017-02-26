Nancy Pelosi: Trump Has Nothing But Fear To Show For First Month In Office

Nancy Pelosi joined George Stephanopoulos on today's edition of This Week to discuss the Orange Menace's first month in office (gag, cough, gag...sorry). Prior to her appearance, Trump Deputy Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders was on in which she dismissed the idea of a special committee to look into Trump's close relationship to Russia. This is what the Minority Leader had to say about that:

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, you heard Sarah Sanders right there talk about this idea of a special committee looking into the Russia ties with the Trump campaign. Also, pretty much saying there will not be any recusal, at least for now, from the attorney general. Your response? PELOSI: Well, as you read the law and saw the law, the attorney general must recuse himself. But let's just take it back a step, you have seen a flurry of activities that are completely inappropriate, encouraging lawmakers, encouraging intelligence officials to say that something is one way or another. Let's have the investigation and find out the truth. And we have been called, we have 100 now plus one Republican on Eric Swallow's bill for an outside, independent commission to study the personal, political, and financial relationship between President Trump and the Russians. STEPHANOPOULOS: So far, these the efforts have been quashed by the Republican leadership in the House

Undeterred, Pelosi dug in by comparing Obama's amazing first 40 days in office with Trump's (gag, cough, vomit..sorry, I am working on it):

PELOSI: When President Obama was sworn in on the steps of Capitol, he asked for swift, bold action now for jobs and education for the 21st century, a list, an agenda. One week and one day from that swearing in, the House passed the ARRA, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. One week later, the Senate passed it. On February 17th, Four weeks from his inauguration, he signed a bill which saved or created 4 million jobs. He had already signed Lilly Ledbetter, signed SCHIP, the children's health insurance program. By the time he had his first address to the joint session, that is as it is called, the first speech, he could say, this is what I asked for, this is what we have done in the first four weeks.

What has the Trump administration done from their inaugural address, where they talked about decay and carnage? They've done nothing except put Wall Street first, make America sick again, instill fear in our immigrant population in our country, and make sure that Russia maintains its grip, its grip on our foreign policy.

NAILED IT. Obama: job creator, health insurance for kids, etc. Trump? Nada. Helped fill the swamp to capacity, and then some, start nationwide raids against immigrants and has successfully begun tearing up families.

Oh, and the amazing, better than ever, American's are going to "love it" Obamacare replacement?

STEPHANOPOULOS: You saw Sarah Sanders right there, they're going to talk about Obamacare on Tuesday night. Would not say that the president can guarantee. PELOSI: No, they can't guarantee because, you know what, the Republicans have been baying at the moon for seven years, in March it was seven years since the president signed the bill. They've been baying at the moon that they had a better idea. They've come up with nothing. They say 'repeal and replace.' That has alliteration. But that's all it has going for it because they don't have a replacement. What they have put forth and outlined will cost more to consumers. It will cover fewer people. It will give tax breaks to the wealthiest people. Imagine in what the president wants to do, the 400 wealthiest families in America will get a tax break of $7 million a year.

She gave a pretty solid summary of his first 40 days:

PELOSI: So when he makes his address on the forty days that he has been president, he has nothing to show for it but fear in every way. To people who are sick, fear, to people who are immigrants, fear, to people who are concerned about the greed on Wall Street taking us back to where we were.

Oh, and about his future plans? (Bwa ha ha, he has no plans):

STEPHANOPOULOS: (INAUDIBLE) talked about perhaps a trillion dollar infrastructure plan. We don't know if he's going to propose one on Tuesday. Is that something Democrats can get behind? PELOSI: Well, let's just talk about that for a moment, because I call him the deflector-in-chief. He has no jobs bill. I talked about President Obama in the first four weeks, 4 million jobs. He has no jobs bill. So he has got to talk about the press. He has no jobs bill. So he has to talk about kids -- transgender kids in school. He has no jobs bill, so he has to talk about immigrants and have a ban on Muslims coming to country. So all this is a deflection from the fact that he has done nothing. So we haven't seen -- we haven't a jobs bill. We haven't seen -- STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you have an open mind on it? PELOSI: Look, if he has -- and as I've said to him and as I've said publicly -- if he has an infrastructure bill that really helps to address the deficit that we have in our infrastructure in our country, let's talk about it. But if it is, yet again, another tax break for his rich friends disguised as an infrastructure bill, we're not going there.

I bet Trump spends 75 percent of the time on Tuesday bashing the press, 15 percent bashing Hillary, 5 percent on his electoral win and maybe 5 percent on his plans (maybe even less if the press bashing goes on longer.)